Pistons' Andre Drummond: Status uncertain for Friday
Drummond is dealing with a case of pink eye and is questionable for Friday's preseason matchup with the Hawks, Keith Langlois of Pistons.com reports.
Drummond reportedly did his lifting Thursday, but was isolated from the team in order to avoid any spread of the illness. That being said, his availability for Friday will likely depend on his progress over night, so look for another update ahead of pregame warmups Friday. Guys like Boban Marjanovic, Jon Leuer and Henry Ellenson would all likely benefit from an absence from Drummond.
