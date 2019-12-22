Pistons' Andre Drummond: Stellar production in losing effort

Drummond compiled 19 points (8-17 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 14 rebounds, five steals, four assists and two blocks in 37 minutes during Saturday's 119-107 loss to Chicago.

Drummond did a bit of everything Saturday, contributing across the board. Over his last four games, Drummond has a combined 16 steals. For the season he is averaging 2.0 steals and 1.8 blocks. The production has been fantastic and has him as a top-10 player in nine-category leagues. Other than a rogue avocado, there is little that can stop Drummond and he should continue to be a beast on both ends of the floor.