Pistons' Andre Drummond: Strong defensive performance Wednesday
Drummond collected eight points (3-9 FG, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal through 22 minutes during Wednesday's game against the Hornets.
Drummond had a great defensive performance Wednesday, like he typically does, considering he averaged 13.8 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.1 blocks during the 2016-17 season. The 24-year-old will remain the main front court threat for the Pistons despite a poor offensive performance Wednesday. Drummond and the Pistons will go up against the Wizards Friday, whom he struggled against last season averaging 8.7 points and 9.7 rebounds over their three meetings.
