Pistons' Andre Drummond: Struggles as Pistons fall to Hornets
Drummond had just three points (1-7 FG, 1-2 FT) to go with 10 rebounds, five assists, three steals and a block in Monday's loss to the Hornets.
While the rest of Detroit's starting five scored in double-figures, Drummond was neutralized all afternoon by Dwight Howard, who recorded four blocks to go with a 21-point, 17-board double-double. That said, Drummond's line was an anomaly considering he's been among the best centers in the league this season. His three points represent a season-low, and the output snapped a 12-game streak in which he'd scored in double-figures.
More News
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Double-doubles in return to action•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Will play, start Monday•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Goes through shootaround, expects to play•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Ruled out vs. Rockets•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Questionable Saturday•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Will 'try to play' Friday•
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...