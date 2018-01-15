Pistons' Andre Drummond: Struggles as Pistons fall to Hornets

Drummond had just three points (1-7 FG, 1-2 FT) to go with 10 rebounds, five assists, three steals and a block in Monday's loss to the Hornets.

While the rest of Detroit's starting five scored in double-figures, Drummond was neutralized all afternoon by Dwight Howard, who recorded four blocks to go with a 21-point, 17-board double-double. That said, Drummond's line was an anomaly considering he's been among the best centers in the league this season. His three points represent a season-low, and the output snapped a 12-game streak in which he'd scored in double-figures.