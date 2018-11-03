Pistons' Andre Drummond: Struggles vs. Sixers

Drummond posted eight points (3-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-5 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and one block across 21 minutes during Saturday's 109-99 loss to the 76ers.

Drummond, who ended up with five fouls, had trouble containing Joel Embiid all game. Drummond also failed to make a significant impact offensively. Considering Drummond was averaging 19.0 points, 16.3 rebounds, 1.4 blocks and 1.1. assists coming into Saturday's game, the performance could end up being one of his worst of the year.