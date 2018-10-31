Pistons' Andre Drummond: Subdued double-double Tuesday

Drummond contributed 17 points (8-17 FG, 1-4 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists, two steals, and one block in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 108-105 loss to Boston.

Another night, another double-double for Drummond. He is basically automatic in this category and this was no different. The fact a 17 and 12 line is fairly standard for Drummond, shows just how good he has been and how high expectations are for him moving forward. The Pistons will face the Nets on Wednesday and centers against the Nets are usually a fantasy goldmine so look for Drummond to have another big night.