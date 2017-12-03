Pistons' Andre Drummond: Ties season-high with five steals

Drummond tallied 14 points (4-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 11 rebounds, six assists, five steals and one block across 35 minutes in Saturday's 108-103 loss to the 76ers.

Drummond recorded yet another double-double, in a tough matchup against Joel Embiid and the 76ers. The fact that 11 rebounds are a down night for Drummond, only demonstrates how dominant he has been over the first 6 weeks of the season. He continues to shoot well from the free-throw line, much to the amazement of fans around the league. This is looking like it is for real now, and the hacking strategy has basically been eliminated from oppositions playbooks. This has allowed him to play a career-high 33 minutes per night.