Pistons' Andre Drummond: Unavailable Saturday

Drummond (eye) was ruled out for Saturday's game versus the Rockets, Cayleigh Griffin of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.

Coach Dwayne Casey indicated earlier Saturday the 26-year-old was expected to play, but the allergic reaction around his eye is apparently causing too many issues for him to suit up. Christian Wood is likely the major beneficiary in Drummond's absence, though Thon Maker could also see increased time.