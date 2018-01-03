Pistons' Andre Drummond: Unlikely to play vs. Heat

Drummond is unlikely to play Wednesday against Miami, Tom D'Angelo of the Palm Beach Post reports.

No details are available at this time, but multiple reporters in Miami have indicated that the Pistons will likely be without their starting center Wednesday for an undisclosed reason. A more concrete update should be available in the very near future.

