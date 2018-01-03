Pistons' Andre Drummond: Unlikely to play vs. Heat
Drummond is unlikely to play Wednesday against Miami, Tom D'Angelo of the Palm Beach Post reports.
No details are available at this time, but multiple reporters in Miami have indicated that the Pistons will likely be without their starting center Wednesday for an undisclosed reason. A more concrete update should be available in the very near future.
More News
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Double-doubles again in easy victory•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Hauls in 18 boards for second straight game•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Collects double-double Friday•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Scores 12 points in 32 minutes•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Manages season-low five points•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Scores 6 points in 31 minutes•
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Buy or sell: Keep Kanter, Embiid?
Got a glut in your frontcourt? We take a look at four big men who you might want to consider...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
With injuries to starters, Ish Smith and Bismack Biyombo have a big opportunity to contribute...
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...