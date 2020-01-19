Pistons' Andre Drummond: Well-rounded showing versus Hawks

Drummond provided 16 points (7-15 FG, 2-4 FT), 17 rebounds, five steals, three assists and one block in 27 minutes during Saturday's 136-103 win over the Hawks.

Drummond filled up the stat sheet in somewhat limited minutes, swiping at least five steals for the fifth time this season while logging his 35th double-double through 41 appearances. He's averaging a career high in steals while hovering right in range of his career highs in several other categories. Still, it's possible Drummond will remain with Detroit beyond the trade deadline, which might be the best-case scenario for fantasy purposes.