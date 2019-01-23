Pistons' Andre Drummond: Will be game-time call
Drummond (concussion) remains a game-time decision for Wednesday's game against the Pelicans, Pelicans studio host Daniel Sallerson reports.
Drummond as able to make it through shootaround in the morning, but the team is apparently still evaluating the center after a concussion kept him out of the last two games. With about 75 minutes until tip-off, Drummond could end up being close to a true game-time call. If he's ultimately held out, coach Dwane Casey confirmed that Zaza Pachulia would make another start in his place.
