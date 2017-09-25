Pistons' Andre Drummond: Will be limited when camp opens
Drummond is dealing with a sprained ankle and will be limited when camp opens, Jake Chapman of Pistons.com reports.
The big man spent much of the summer recovering from sinus surgery, but he's now battling a sprained ankle, which will keep him out of parts of camp this week. The issue isn't considered serious, however, and Drummond is not expected to miss any meaningful games.
More News
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Cleared for conditioning•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Undergoes nose surgery•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Records double-double in loss•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Grabs 13 rebounds in loss•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Attempts just one field goal Thursday•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Records under 30 minutes for third straight game•
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...
-
Embiid, Thomas headline bust candidates
You don't want to risk ruining your Fantasy team on Draft Day, and avoiding these big names...
-
Wild offseason recap
Did you miss everything that happened in the NBA this summer? Don't worry, we have everything...
-
Small forward: Durant, LeBron still rule
There's plenty of elite talent at the small forward position, and you want to make sure you...