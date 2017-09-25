Play

Pistons' Andre Drummond: Will be limited when camp opens

Drummond is dealing with a sprained ankle and will be limited when camp opens, Jake Chapman of Pistons.com reports.

The big man spent much of the summer recovering from sinus surgery, but he's now battling a sprained ankle, which will keep him out of parts of camp this week. The issue isn't considered serious, however, and Drummond is not expected to miss any meaningful games.

