Pistons' Andre Drummond: Will be true game-time call

Drummond is still being considered a game-time decision after having an allergic reaction, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.

Drummond is "literally a game-time decision" according to coach Dwyane Casey after having an allergic reaction to an avocado earlier in the day. His status will come into focus following pregame warmups.

