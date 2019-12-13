Pistons' Andre Drummond: Will be true game-time call
Drummond is still being considered a game-time decision after having an allergic reaction, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.
Drummond is "literally a game-time decision" according to coach Dwyane Casey after having an allergic reaction to an avocado earlier in the day. His status will come into focus following pregame warmups.
