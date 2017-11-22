Pistons' Andre Drummond: Will play Friday despite dental work

Drummond sat out Wednesday's practice after having a dental implant put in place, but is expected to play in Friday's game against the Thunder, Rod Beard of the Detroit News reports.

There's nothing really to worry about here for Drummond, as he's not expected to miss any time with a two-day layoff ahead of Friday's contest. He'll take on his normal spot in the starting lineup at center and will be looking for a bounce-back effort after tallying just eight points and eight rebounds during Monday's contest. Drummond had previously hit double-digit rebounds in every game this season.