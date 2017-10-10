Pistons' Andre Drummond: Will play Monday vs. Raptors
Drummond (eye) will return to the lineup for Tuesday's preseason matchup with the Raptors, Keith Langlois of Pistons.com reports.
Drummond has missed the last two games while recovering from pink eye, but has now been given the green light to return to the court after showing improvement over the last few days. Look for him to jump back into the starting lineup at center, sending Boban Marjonovic back to the bench after starting the Pistons' previous contest.
