Pistons' Andre Drummond: Will play, start Monday

Drummond (ribs) will play and start at center for Monday's game against the Pelicans, Rod Beard of the Detroit News reports.

Drummond missed the last three games with bruised ribs, but was able to go through the team's morning shootaround and has now been cleared as expected. He'll take on his typical spot in the starting lineup and the Pistons aren't reporting any sort of restrictions, so he appears set for a full workload. That said, Drummond will have a tough matchup against Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins of the Pelicans, and is fresh off an injury, so he may carry some risk for DFS contests. Season-long owners should activate him as usual, however.