Pistons' Andre Drummond: Will play, start Tuesday

Drummond (illness) will play and start in Tuesday's game against the Cavaliers, Jake Chapman of Pistons.com reports.

Drummond came down an illness earlier Tuesday and was considered a game-time call. However, after going through pregame warmups, he's feeling healthy enough to give it a go and will start at center as usual. He'll be a risky fantasy play Tuesday due to the illness, though with Avery Bradley and Tobias Harris now with the Clippers and Blake Griffin not yet cleared to play with the Pistons following Monday's trade, Drummond could be forced to take on more of the offensive burden for the time being.