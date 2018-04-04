Pistons' Andre Drummond: Will play Wednesday
Drummond (illness) is available for Wednesday's contest against the 76ers, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.
Drummond missed morning shootaround as a result of an illness, but things have apparently cleared up ahead of tipoff. In the month of March, the big man is posting 14.6 points, 16.8 rebounds, 2.0 blocks, 1.6 assists and 1.0 steals in 33.9 minutes per contest.
