Pistons' Andre Drummond: Will 'try to play' Friday
Drummond (rib) is expected to play Friday against the 76ers, Keith Langlois of Pistons.com reports.
Drummond was a late scratch from Wednesday's game against the Heat due to rib contusion, and he was held out of practice Thursday. However, the big man will, in Langlois' words, "try to play" Friday, which implies that he won't be 100 percent. Coach Stan Van Gundy said it's only a matter of pain tolerance, so the Pistons don't appear to be overly concerned about the injury lingering long-term.
