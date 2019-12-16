Play

Pistons' Andre Drummond: Won't play after all

Drummond (eye) won't play Monday night against the Wizards, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.

Drummond was deemed available for Monday's matchup, though the team has since announced that he won't play, as he continues to deal with inflammation in his eye. With Blake Griffin (knee) also out, look for Markieff Morris, Christian Wood and Thon Maker to see extended minutes in the frontcourt.

