Pistons' Andre Drummond: Won't play Friday vs. Hawks
Drummond (pink eye) will not play in Friday's preseason game against the Hawks, Jake Chapman of the Pistons Radio Network reports.
Drummond has spent time away from the team over the last day or so to avoid spreading the illness, and with the big man still contagious, he'll sit out Friday's contest. Jon Leuer will start at center against the Hawks with Eric Moreland serving as his primary backup.
