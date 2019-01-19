Pistons' Andre Drummond: Won't return Friday
Drummond (face) has been ruled out for the rest of Friday's game against Miami, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Drummond got hit in the face in the first half, and he's since been ruled out. Zaza Pachulia and Blake Griffin will play center in Drummond's absence.
