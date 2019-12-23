Pistons' Andre Drummond: Won't start Monday
Drummond will be available Monday against the 76ers, but he won't be in the starting lineup after he missed shootaround in the morning, Keith Langlois of Pistons.com reports.
This looks to be nothing more than a minor disciplinary measure by coach Dwane Casey, who will go with Thon Maker at center to begin the game. Drummond still figures to play close to his usual allotment of minutes, however, as the Pistons look to snap a four-game losing streak. Drummond saw 37 minutes of action against Chicago on Saturday, finishing with 19 points, 14 rebounds, five steals, three assists and two blocks.
