Pistons' Andre Drummond: Yet another double-double

Drummond contributed 20 points (6-11 FG, 8-12 FT), 17 rebounds, five steals, three blocks and an assist in 38 minutes during Tuesday's win over Memphis.

Drummond picked up some offensive slack with Blake Griffin (knee) scoring just five points in 18 minutes, reaching 20 points after scoring a combined 19 in his past two outings. Drummond's continued to improve his game in his 7th year in the league. In 77 appearances this season, the big-man's averaging career-bests in points (17.3), blocks (1.8) and steals (1.7), while generating his typical monstrous rebounding numbers.