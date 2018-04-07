Tolliver produced 16 points (6-9 FG, 4-6 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and one steal during the Pistons' 113-106 overtime victory over the visiting Mavericks.

This was the seventh consecutive game in which Tolliver has scored in double figures, as he went an efficient 66.7 percent from the floor Friday. So far this season, the former Creighton standout is averaging his best scoring total of 8.6 points per game since his 2009-10 campaign.