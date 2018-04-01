Pistons' Anthony Tolliver: Contributes 17 points in Saturday's win
Tolliver provided 17 points (5-9 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 31 minutes in Saturday's 115-109 win over the Knicks.
Tolliver continues to draw starts for Blake Griffin (ankle) and provide some solid complementary scoring punch. The floor-spacing veteran is an above-average marksman from distance and his career-best 44.4 percent success rate from the field includes a 41.4 percent mark from behind the arc. Tolliver surprisingly doesn't offer much on the boards, however, making him a bit more scoring-dependent for fantasy purposes than one would ideally want.
