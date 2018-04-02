Pistons' Anthony Tolliver: Double-doubles in victory
Tolliver had 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 12 rebounds, two steals and one block in 32 minutes during Sunday's 108-96 victory over Brooklyn.
Tolliver continued his strong recent play Sunday, recording his first double-double of the season. He has been the direct benefactor of the Blake Griffin (ankle) injury and has shot himself into the standard league discussion. There is a chance Griffin could be done for the season, meaning Tolliver is most certainly worth a look if you need a player who can contribute some points, boards and three-pointers from the forward position.
