Tolliver dropped in 20 points (6-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT) to go along with four rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block across 37 minutes during Tuesday's 125-114 win over the Cavaliers.

Tolliver played heavy minutes for the second straight game and has totaled exactly 20 points in each contest. He was efficient shooting the ball in all phases and rounded out his night with useful contributions in assists and steals for a big man. Though Tolliver has filled in admirably for Detroit in the midst of their acquisition of Blake Griffin, the latter's integration into the lineup will send him back to a minimal role off the bench in short order.