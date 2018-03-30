Tolliver tallied 14 points (4-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), two rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 32 minutes during a 103-92 win over the Wizards on Thursday.

Tolliver played well for the third consecutive game after he received a start Thursday in the place of Blake Griffin (ankle). If Griffin is forced to miss any time, Tolliver could be worth a look for points, rebounds and three-pointers.