Pistons' Anthony Tolliver: Headed back to bench role
Tolliver will shift back to a bench role for Thursday's matchup with the Grizzlies, James Edwards III of The Athletic Detroit reports.
Due to the previously pending blockbuster trade of the Pistons and Clippers, Tolliver had a chance to get some run with the starting lineup over the last two games, averaging a respectable 20.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.0 steal across 38.5 minutes. However, with physicals now being passed by all members of the swap, Blake Griffin has been cleared to make his debut in Detroit and he'll immediately slot in as the team's starting power forward. That sends Tolliver back to a bench role and should mean a significantly decreased role moving forward, which likely takes him off the fantasy radar in most leagues.
