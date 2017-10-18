Pistons' Anthony Tolliver: Inactive for Wednesday's opener

Tolliver will be inactive for Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Hornets, Jake Chapman of Pistons.com reports.

Tolliver doesn't appear to be dealing with any sort of injury, so this may just mean he's outside the regular rotation to start the season. Guys like Tobias Harris, Jon Leuer and Henry Ellenson all rank ahead of him on the depth chart, so Tolliver may need an injury or two in order to see fantasy-worthy minutes.