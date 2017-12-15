Pistons' Anthony Tolliver: Plays 15 minutes in win over Hawks

Tolliver (nose) played 15 minutes in Thursday's win over the Hawks, finishing with six points, two rebounds and two turnovers.

Tolliver isn't fantasy-relevant in anything but the deepest of leagues, but Thursday's outing is nonetheless noteworthy considering he was initially ruled questionable to play after breaking his nose earlier in the week. It doesn't appear as though Tolliver, who was fitted for a mask on Wednesday, will miss any time.