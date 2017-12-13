Pistons' Anthony Tolliver: Practices Wednesday
Tolliver (nose) went through practice Wednesday, Rod Beard of the Detroit News reports.
Tolliver broke his nose during Tuesday night's game against Denver, but it doesn't look as though he's slated to miss any time. The veteran was treated by a doctor Wednesday morning and fitted for a mask, which he'll presumably wear for at least the next few games. We'll consider Tolliver day-to-day for now, but all signs point to him suiting up Thursday in Atlanta.
