Pistons' Anthony Tolliver: Puts forth 18 points Wednesday
Tolliver totaled 18 points (6-10 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), and three rebounds in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 119-87 victory over Chicago.
Tolliver continued his strong finish to the season, finishing with double-figures for the tenth consecutive game. With Blake Griffin (ankle) missing for an extended period down the home stretch, Tolliver took full advantage, demonstrating his ability to score the basketball with magnitude. With a healthy roster, Tolliver will once again move back to a bench role but he has at least posed some questions for the coaching staff.
