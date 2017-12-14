Pistons' Anthony Tolliver: Questionable Thursday vs. Atlanta

Tolliver (nose) is questionable for Thursday's tilt against the Hawks, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.

The veteran broke his nose during Tuesday's game against the Nuggets, but still went through practice Wednesday. He'll likely be evaluated after Thursday's morning shootaround, at which point a more concrete status could be announced.

