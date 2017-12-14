Pistons' Anthony Tolliver: Questionable Thursday vs. Atlanta
Tolliver (nose) is questionable for Thursday's tilt against the Hawks, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.
The veteran broke his nose during Tuesday's game against the Nuggets, but still went through practice Wednesday. He'll likely be evaluated after Thursday's morning shootaround, at which point a more concrete status could be announced.
More News
-
Pistons' Anthony Tolliver: Practices Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Anthony Tolliver: Suffers broken nose Tuesday•
-
Pistons' Anthony Tolliver: Will move back to bench Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Anthony Tolliver: Draws start Monday•
-
Pistons' Anthony Tolliver: Scores four points in Monday's win•
-
Pistons' Anthony Tolliver: Inactive for Wednesday's opener•
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.