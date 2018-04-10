Pistons' Anthony Tolliver: Records 13 points Monday
Tolliver scored 13 points (4-8 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT) while adding four rebounds, three assists and one block across 42 minutes in Monday's 108-98 loss to the Raptors.
Tolliver tallied a team-high 42 minutes Monday night, shooting all but one of his shots from behind the arc. He has now collected double-digit points in nine-straight contests and should close the season with strong minutes and a chance to make it ten in a row Wednesday against the Bulls.
More News
-
Pistons' Anthony Tolliver: 16 points in win•
-
Pistons' Anthony Tolliver: Scores 25 points in Wednesday's loss•
-
Pistons' Anthony Tolliver: Double-doubles in victory•
-
Pistons' Anthony Tolliver: Contributes 17 points in Saturday's win•
-
Pistons' Anthony Tolliver: Goes for 14 points in start•
-
Pistons' Anthony Tolliver: Starting at power forward Thursday•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....