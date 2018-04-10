Tolliver scored 13 points (4-8 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT) while adding four rebounds, three assists and one block across 42 minutes in Monday's 108-98 loss to the Raptors.

Tolliver tallied a team-high 42 minutes Monday night, shooting all but one of his shots from behind the arc. He has now collected double-digit points in nine-straight contests and should close the season with strong minutes and a chance to make it ten in a row Wednesday against the Bulls.