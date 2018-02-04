Pistons' Anthony Tolliver: Remains productive off bench
Tolliver scored 13 points (5-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt) to go along with five rebounds and one assist across 28 minutes during Saturday's 111-107 win over the Heat.
Tolliver spaced the floor well off the bench, delivering an efficient performance from beyond the arc. His 28 minutes played led all Pistons reserve players, and he seems to be carving out a useful role for the revamped lineup. Tolliver looks set to see his share of minutes, but production isn't always guaranteed given the sizable role of the team's other frontcourt options.
