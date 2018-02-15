Pistons' Anthony Tolliver: Scores 11 points Wednesday
Tolliver registered 11 points (3-10 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and two assists across 25 minutes in Wednesday's 104-98 victory over the Hawks.
Tolliver came off the bench firing Wednesday night, hoisting up eight threes in 25 minutes, with his only points coming from behind the arc and at the charity stripe. Tolliver will continue to serve as the backup big man to Blake Griffin and Andre Drummond, so time will be limited, but he offers a solid change-of-pace option for the Pistons off the bench.
More News
-
Pistons' Anthony Tolliver: Remains productive off bench•
-
Pistons' Anthony Tolliver: Headed back to bench role•
-
Pistons' Anthony Tolliver: Drops in 20 points versus Cavaliers•
-
Pistons' Anthony Tolliver: Scores season-high 20 in Sunday's loss•
-
Pistons' Anthony Tolliver: Starting Sunday•
-
Pistons' Anthony Tolliver: To come off bench Wednesday•
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...