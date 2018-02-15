Tolliver registered 11 points (3-10 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and two assists across 25 minutes in Wednesday's 104-98 victory over the Hawks.

Tolliver came off the bench firing Wednesday night, hoisting up eight threes in 25 minutes, with his only points coming from behind the arc and at the charity stripe. Tolliver will continue to serve as the backup big man to Blake Griffin and Andre Drummond, so time will be limited, but he offers a solid change-of-pace option for the Pistons off the bench.