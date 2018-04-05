Pistons' Anthony Tolliver: Scores 25 points in Wednesday's loss
Tolliver collected 25 points (9-11 FG, 7-8 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five rebounds, and one assist in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 115-108 loss to the 76ers.
Tolliver was scorching hot, canning a career high seven treys while matching his season high in scoring and reaching double figures for the sixth straight contest. Given that the Pistons were eliminated from playoff contention, there is little reason for the team to bring back Blake Griffin (ankle), who has not yet been ruled out of Friday's matchup with the Mavericks. If Griffin remains sidelined, expect Tolliver to pick up yet another start and fire up plenty of three-point attempts.
