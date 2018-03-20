Tolliver accounted for 12 points (3-8 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds and one assist across 29 minutes in Monday's 106-90 win over the Kings.

The veteran big man did damage from behind the arc, leading to his first double-digit scoring effort since March 2. Tolliver has a deft shooting touch for a player who stands 6-foot-8, which has often made him an efficient source of offense on the second unit for head coach Stan Van Gundy, even as he offers less on the boards than one might expect for a player of his physical stature. The typically modest allotment of minutes he receives caps his overall production, although he retains value for those in deeper formats that need some end-of-roster scoring contributions.