Pistons' Anthony Tolliver: Shifting back to starting five
Tolliver will draw the start over Luke Kennard for Saturday's contest against the Spurs, James Edwards of The Athletic reports.
With Stanley Johnson (hip) out, coach Stan Van Gundy has opted to switch up his starting lineup. Over the past six games, Tolliver has averaged 9.5 points and 2.2 rebounds across 25.0 minutes per game, though could see more run Saturday with Johnson on the shelf.
