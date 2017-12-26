Pistons' Anthony Tolliver: Shifting to bench role Tuesday

Tolliver will move to a bench role for Tuesday's game against the Pacers, Keith Langlois of Pistons.com reports.

Tolliver has started the last two games for the Pistons, averaging 15.0 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.0 assist across 32.5 minutes during that stretch. However, for matchup reasons, the Pistons will shift over to a somewhat smaller lineup that features Luke Kennard in the top unit. That sends Tolliver back to a bench role and likely means a decrease in his overall workload. In 26 games off the bench this year, Tolliver has averaged 18.6 minutes.