Pistons' Anthony Tolliver: Shifting to bench role Tuesday
Tolliver will move to a bench role for Tuesday's game against the Pacers, Keith Langlois of Pistons.com reports.
Tolliver has started the last two games for the Pistons, averaging 15.0 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.0 assist across 32.5 minutes during that stretch. However, for matchup reasons, the Pistons will shift over to a somewhat smaller lineup that features Luke Kennard in the top unit. That sends Tolliver back to a bench role and likely means a decrease in his overall workload. In 26 games off the bench this year, Tolliver has averaged 18.6 minutes.
More News
-
Pistons' Anthony Tolliver: Starting Wednesday vs Mavs•
-
Pistons' Anthony Tolliver: Sinks five threes off bench Sunday•
-
Pistons' Anthony Tolliver: Plays 15 minutes in win over Hawks•
-
Pistons' Anthony Tolliver: Questionable Thursday vs. Atlanta•
-
Pistons' Anthony Tolliver: Practices Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Anthony Tolliver: Suffers broken nose Tuesday•
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...