Pistons' Anthony Tolliver: Sinks five threes off bench Sunday
Tolliver scored 17 points (5-7 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding two rebounds and two assists in 24 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 114-110 win over the Magic.
The points and three-pointers were season highs for Tolliver, and while his minutes and production have been inconsistent, he's at least providing the Pistons with a legitimate outside threat on their second unit, going 18-for-39 (46.2 percent) from three-point range over the last eight games.
