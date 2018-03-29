Tolliver will start at power forward for Thursday's game against the Wizards.

Blake Griffin was a surprising scratch with an ankle injury, so the Pistons will call on Tolliver to pick up the start in his place. In six previous starts this season, Tolliver has averaged 12.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists across 32.2 minutes, so expect a fairly significant bump in his overall workload. As a result, he can be considered as a cheap punt-play option for Thursday's DFS slate.