Tolliver will enter the starting five for Sunday's game against the Cavaliers, James Edwards of The Athletic Detroit reports.

The Pistons will once again experiment with a new starting lineup Sunday, featuring Ish Smith, Reggie Bullock, Tobias Harris, Tolliver and Andre Drummond. The move could mean a handful more minutes for Tolliver, who's averaged 19.0 minutes over the team's last four contests. In four previous starts this season, Tolliver has averaged 9.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.0 assist across 29.0 minutes, so look for a slight uptick in his overall production.