Pistons' Anthony Tolliver: Starting Wednesday vs Mavs

Tolliver will start Wednesday's game against the Mavericks, Keith Langlois of Pistons.com reports.

The Pistons are opting to go with a slightly bigger lineup against Dallas for Wednesday's tilt, with Tolliver stepping into the starting five in place of Luke Kennard. The 32-year-old is coming off his best game of the year, as he scored a season-high 17 points (5-7 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding two rebounds and two assists across 24 minutes in Sunday's win over the Magic.