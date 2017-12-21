Pistons' Anthony Tolliver: Starting Wednesday vs Mavs
Tolliver will start Wednesday's game against the Mavericks, Keith Langlois of Pistons.com reports.
The Pistons are opting to go with a slightly bigger lineup against Dallas for Wednesday's tilt, with Tolliver stepping into the starting five in place of Luke Kennard. The 32-year-old is coming off his best game of the year, as he scored a season-high 17 points (5-7 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding two rebounds and two assists across 24 minutes in Sunday's win over the Magic.
