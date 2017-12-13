Pistons' Anthony Tolliver: Suffers broken nose Tuesday

Tolliver suffered a broken nose during Tuesday's game against the Nuggets, Rod Beard of the Detroit News reports.

Tolliver reportedly took an elbow to the nose in the first half, limiting him to 14 minutes off the bench. It's unclear if he'll miss any time because of it, though there's a chance he's fitted for a mask in order to play through the ailment. Tentatively consider Tolliver questionable for Thursday's game against the Hawks.