Tolliver registered 8.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists across 79 games played with the Pistons during the 2017-18 season.

Tolliver was impressive off the bench for most of the season as he added almost nine points per game while shooting 46.4 percent from the field. The 32-year-old from Creighton will be a free agent in July but he made a strong case to re-sign with the Pistons during the 2018-19 NBA season.