Pistons' Anthony Tolliver: To come off bench Wednesday

Tolliver will come off the bench for Wednesday's contest against the Heat, Mark Champion of the Pistons Radio Network reports.

With Avery Bradley (groin) back in the starting five, coach Stan Van Gundy has opted to shift Tolliver back to the bench, keeping Reggie Bullock and Tobias Harris in at the forward slots.

