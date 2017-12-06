Pistons' Anthony Tolliver: Will move back to bench Wednesday
Tolliver will shift back to a bench role for Wednesday's matchup with the Bucks, Rod Beard of the Detroit News reports.
Tolliver surprisingly picked up the start over Stanley Johnson on Monday against the Spurs, but wasn't very effective and posted just five points, three rebounds and one assist across 24 minutes. For that reason, the Pistons will turn back to Johnson as a starter, which sends Tolliver back to the bench. Tolliver has been limited to minutes in the upper teens most nights this season, so that's what should be expected again Wednesday, making Tolliver an unreliable fantasy option.
